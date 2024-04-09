Help cops find shooter at Oswald Harris Court

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information about a shooting that occurred near Oswald Harris Court last night.

The case began at 9:45 p.m. Monday, when the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to Oswald Harris Court in reference to shots fired, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was driving towards Raphune Hill when he called 911 after he heard gunshots fired at his vehicle, according to the VIPD.

“When he stopped, he realized that his vehicle received damage from a gunshot by an unknown suspect,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said. “The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled the crime scene.”

The VIPD is urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, according to Freeman.

You can also call Emergency services by dialing 911, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or Directly to the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.

The VIPD assures the public that all tips will be kept in the strictest of confidence, and tipsters can remain anonymous throughout the process.