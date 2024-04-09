Cops foil dingbat woman in extortion attempt

FREDERIKSTED — A woman who tried to make a man pay through the nose for his lost wallet was undone when cops overheard her feeble attempt at a shakedown.

Esther Jones, 53, of St. Croix, was arrested and charged with attempted extortion, attempted grand larceny and appropriation of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began when an adult male appeared at the Ann Schrader Command Police Station in Frederiksted town yesterday to report that he had lost his wallet on March 27, 2024, according to the VIPD.

A TRUE ‘ANGEL’: VIPD mug shot of Esther Jones, 53, of St. Croix.

The unnamed victim told officers that he was informed on Saturday that his wallet had been found, but the person who found it wanted a big reward, police said.

Officers learned that an unknown female had contacted the man and asked for $2,000.00 in exchange for his wallet, according to police. The woman then reduced the ransom to $1,000.00.

“Later, on April 8th, the unknown female suspect asked to meet with the victim in a public location and agreed on $300.00 in exchange for the wallet,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Upon traveling to the location, the victim met with Ms. Esther Jones, who removed a plastic bag containing the victim’s bank cards from a shopping cart and handed it to him. When the victim asked for his wallet and identification cards, Ms. Jones informed him that he would receive his other items after he withdrew the cash from the bank.”

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau who were waiting at the pre-arranged meeting point, then took Jones into official custody. according to Chichester.

Bail for Jones was set at $5,500.00. Unable to post bail, she was jailed at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect remained at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court scheduled for today.