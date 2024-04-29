Man who ran red light gets caught with gun, ammunition in his car, police say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police officers stopped a man for running a red light in St. Thomas and found a gun with ammunition in his vehicle after a routine search.

Amoy Pickering, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and
possession of illegal ammunition, according to the VIPD.

The case began at 9:11 p.m. Friday, when Special Operations Bureau officers were on patrol on Edward Wilmont Blyden Drive in a marked police vehicle and observed a black Acura TSX driving directly in front of them that ignored a red light, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Amoy Pickering, 28, of St. Thomas.

“Officers initiated a traffic stop and while approaching the vehicle detected a strong odor of
marijuana emanating from the vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “Officers then initiated a search of Amoy Pickering’s vehicle for any further contraband and located a firearm underneath the driver’s seat.”

Pickering does not have a license to possess the firearm, according to Chichester.

As he was being arrested, Pickering was read his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination, booked and then processed.

Bail for Pickering was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was jailed.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

