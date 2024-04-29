Man sexually assaults St. Croix woman after hiding in her apartment until she came home

FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix man who hid in a woman’s apartment and attacked her when she came home is in jail today.

Ahmad A. Gachette, 20, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree rape, home invasion, false imprisonment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 12:09 p.m. Sunday, when an adult female called the VITEMA 911 emergency dispatchers to report that she needed assistance in having a man removed from her Lorraine Village Apartment, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Ahmad Gachette, 20, of St. Croix.

Responding officers and Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives were informed that Ahmad Gachette snuck into the female’s home and hid until she came back inside the apartment, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

“He prevented her from leaving the apartment, however, the female was able to escape from Gachette and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for police assistance,” Chichester said.

At approximately 2:59 p.m., Gachette appeared at the Wilbur H. Francis Command police station to surrender himself to authorities without incident, she said.

After being advised of his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination, Gachette declined to give a statement to officers.

Bail for Gachette was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.