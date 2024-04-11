Obituary notice: Charles ‘Chuck’ Waggoner

Charles S. Waggoner II, who went by his preferred name “Chuck,” died peacefully on March 27, 2024, in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Chuck, born on September 24,1930, grew up in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the oldest of five siblings and was born to Dr. C. Stanley and Iliah (McQuade) Waggoner. Chuck, an eternal optimist, enjoyed life’s simple pleasures and lived a full life as a self-starter, friend, brother, father and grandfather.

A proud alumnus of the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity, Chuck earned his Bachelor in Business Administration (1954), a Master in International Business Administration (1954) and a Juris Doctorate (1957). He is an emeritus member of the Michigan, New York and U.S. Virgin Island Bar Associations. While he started his law career in New York City, Chuck moved to St. Thomas USVI in 1962 with his wife Hilda. He started a saloon named Trader Dan’s near the US Navy base and opened his law practice in the office above the bar. An avid boater, he was a charter member of the St. Thomas Yacht Club which has continued to grow and thrive. Seizing on the growing tourism opportunity in the islands, he partnered in the development, management and ownership of the Bolongo Bay Beach Resort and after the birth of his daughter Lisa, was a Board Chair for the USVI Montessori School.

Chuck lived in St. Thomas for over 55 years. After surviving two catastrophic category 5 hurricanes (Irma and Maria) that hit two weeks apart in 2017, at the age of 87, Chuck remained on the island for another 6 months, before finally deciding to move off island and be closer to family.

Chuck was a passionate storyteller, mentor and counselor. He loved life. Indeed, his motto was “life is short, eat dessert first”. He loved spending a day on his boat with friends at Leinster Bay, St. John. He loved a good chocolate, cigar and glass of bourbon. He was a voracious reader and a tireless fan of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and toe-tapping big band swing. He will be remembered as adventurous, can-do, fun-loving, and principled.

As we say farewell to Charles S. Waggoner II, we celebrate a life well-lived. His spirit will continue to inspire those who knew him. His legacy will live on in the lives of his family and the many individuals he touched. Chuck’s journey through life was a testament to the power of positivity and the importance of embracing every adventure with zest.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Lisa K. Rose and her spouse, David J. Rose; his grandchildren, Zachary A. Rose and Nicholas C. Rose; and his siblings, Bill Waggoner and Janie McAllister. He is preceded in death by his father, mother and siblings, Don Waggoner and Mary Ann Walton.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at St. Patrick Church, located at 991 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, Illinois 60045.

For more information – Reuland & Turnbough Funeral Directors of Lake Forest 1-847-234-9649 or

www.RTfunerals.com