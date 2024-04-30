Carnival Village opens, pays homage to local music educator

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islanders from home and away gathered on St. Thomas Monday evening to celebrate the opening of Carnival Village, dubbed “Malvern’s Melodic Greathouse” in honor of prolific musician and educator Malvern Gumbs.

“It’s Carnival, baby! Let’s get up, let’s get psyched,” said Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.

Following the ribbon-cutting opening the Village, Mistress of Ceremonies Dionne Donadelle and Gumbs joined dignitaries onstage, along with Ambassadorial Queen Majestik Freedom Estrada-Petersen and the Royal Court, Princess Jazmine Samuel, Petite Princess Keemayah Ford, Junior Miss Ne’Keya Fraser.

Assistant Tourism Commissioner Alani Henneman gave the invocation, and reminded attendees that Carnival is “a time to share in love, peace, harmony, and togetherness.”

Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull presented the ceremonial plaque to Gumbs, the Village honoree, who is “a hero here in the Virgin Islands,” and tirelessly supports the children and culture, Turnbull said.

His sister, Merida Gumbs, detailed her brother’s extensive history as a musician and educator, starting at age six at Calvalry Baptist Church.

He graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School and the University of the Virgin Islands — where he received a bachelor of arts in music education with a double concentration in voice and trumpet. Gumbs has taught music in St. Thomas schools for 27 years, and currently works at Lockhart School.

His resume includes a performance at the famed Apollo Theater in New York City and 10 Road March titles, including nine consecutive wins with Spectrum Band.

Merida Gumbs said their late mother “would have been very proud of the honor,” and her brother spoke briefly: “I love all of you,” Gumbs said. “Happy Carnival everybody!”

Monday night’s performers included Machel Montano and Adam O, and “this is a music festival within the Virgin Islands, for free!” said Senate President Novelle Francis Jr.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. jokingly complained that he has been getting too many questions.

Bryan said everyone wants to know about tax refund checks, and said some were recently sent out and more are on the way.

He also joked about the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s inability to provide reliable service: “I don’t know when the power’s coming back on.”

He asked Virgin Islanders “for a waiver” and said citizens “can onlyask me three questions for Carnival,” including what he’s eating, what he’s drinking, and his shirt size.

Bryan said he doesn’t want to be questioned, but encouraged everyone to “harass the senators as much as you can.”

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said festivals are part “of our history and heritage,” and gave thanks “to all these people in these booths that work so hard to feed us” and pour “liquid courage.”

At Henry Alexander’s Booth 18, his sister, Henrietta Alexander, said they’ve been serving up several specialties for about 15 years, including “goat water, conch in butter sauce, and our fried chicken.”

Alexander said she now lives in the British Virgin Islands, but comes home to help her parents and brother every Carnival, and loves “meeting my high school friends,” and seeing repeat customers who “become family.”

At Booth 30, flying fish is the main attraction, but “Benji” Benjamin said he’s been serving up oxtail and other dishes for 14 years, and now has a new offering, locally made Rock City Rum.

At Booth 21, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. has been raising money for scholarships by serving up drinks for over 30 years. This year, members have traveled from states like New York, Texas, and Maryland to work in the booth, and Alphonso Hanley said his favorite part is “hanging with the brothers.”

Booth 22, the “MMAT Group,” is named for the initials of its four partners, and Michael Turnbull said the booth has been run by a group of friends for 12 years. Their lounge area on the Veterans Drive side features plush cushioned seats with cup holders, and Turnbull said they took care to make their booth a fun hangout spot where customers can enjoy their famous goat water, conch soup, and the drink, “Walk the Plank.”

Turnbull said he most enjoys, “seeing the people and seeing them smile and enjoy themselves.”

At Booth 5, Galene Varlack said she’s been serving up a variety of dishes for 11 years, including seafood lasagna, seafood rice, stewed whelks, conch in butter sauce, ceviche, and loaded seafood potatoes with crab, shrimp, and lobster. Her local drinks are also a hit, and feature guavaberry, and soursop, as well as a variety of tarts and cakes made with pineapple, passion fruit, mango, and strawberry.

Varlack said of the dishes receiving rave reviews this year is a provision rundown with vegetables like cassava and sweet potato in coconut milk.

At Booth 11, Lourdes Lara said they’re serving up stew chicken and beef, as well as conch, fish, souse, potato salad, rice and beans, and fungi.

Her favorite part of Carnival? “Mamajuana,” Lara said.

Booth 12 is also serving up a specialty homemade drink this year, a lime punch steeped with local spices, which booth owner Cheryl Maynard calls the “Next of Kin,” because you may need a little help after a few shots.

Maynard and his family have been serving up conch soup and other dishes at their booth for 13 years, and he said he’s looking forward to Thursday morning for his favorite part of Carnival, “being here for J’ouvert.”

The band “When” takes the stage at Carnival Village on Monday night as St. Thomas Carnival 2024 officially got underway.

The main act — Trinidadian soca star Machel “Monk Monté” Montano and his band — took the stage later in the evening.

When he did, during last Carnival, he was expected to draw a standing room only crowd.

Photos by Nick Heinemann

By SUZANNE CARLSON/V.I. Daily News