Help cops find Dominican man wanted for assault in Frydenhoj

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man wanted on St. Thomas.

Orjedy de Leon, 50, is a suspect in an assault, according to the Virgin Islands Police Department.

“De Leon is wanted in connection with a third-degree assault incident that occurred on March 8, 2024, in Frydenhoj on St. Thomas,” the VIPD said on Facebook.

De Leon is an Hispanic male with brown eyes and a light complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 137 pounds.

The suspect is a native of the Dominican Republic currently living in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas.

If you see Orjedy de Leon, or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911, the Chief’s Office or Det. S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.