Police investigating double homicide on Brookman Road in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Virgin Islands Police are investigating a double homicide Thursday night on Brookman Road in St. Thomas and identified one of the victims today.

C’Nijah Anthony, 19, was shot and killed at about 10:41 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police units responded to an area of St. Thomas known as “Concrete Bars” and discovered that two

individuals sustained gunshot wounds, according to the VIPD.

“A female suffered multiple gunshot wounds about her body, and a male, who was operating a taxi van suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Police respond to the double homicide scene on Brookman Road Thursday night. (VIPD photo)

The female victim was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center for emergency medical treatment, according to Chichester.

Emergency Medical Technicians traveled to Brookman Road and concluded that the male did not have any vital signs, police said.

“The identity of this male is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” she said.

A third gunshot victim was transported to Schneider Regional Medical Center via private vehicle, according to police.

The victim, a young, black male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body subsequently succumbed to his injuries, Chichester said.

The male’s next of kin identified him as 19-year-old C’Nijah Anthony, she said.

The ShotSpotter detection system in Central Dispatch alerted police that multiple gunshots were fired at 10:41 p.m. in the Brookman Road area, according to police.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211 or the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at 340-642-8449. Contact can also be made to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.