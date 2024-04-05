Man arrested for stealing defibrillator from shopping mall

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man was arrested for allegedly stealing a defibrillator from a shopping mall in Cruz Bay.

Tyran Jarvis, 46, was arrested and charged with grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, when officers were notified that a larceny occurred in St. John, according to the VIPD.

Officers observed surveillance video from a retail store in the St. John Marketplace that showed an unidentified male removing an automated external defibrillator at 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

“Investigation revealed that the male was later identified as Mr. Tyran Jarvis,” Freeman said.

Jarvis was subsequently placed under arrest on Thursday, according to police.

The suspect was transported to the St. Thomas jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, or the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.