Police investigating shooting in parking lot in Anna’s Retreat

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The victim of a Thursday night shooting in Anna’s Retreat is in stable condition, and police said the incident is under investigation.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau were dispatched to the Schneider Hospital Emergency Room to investigate a possible gunshot victim in Charlotte Amalie, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they met with “a black male victim receiving medical attention for his injury,” according to the VIPD.

“The victim explained that while at his residence he was walking to his vehicle which was parked in the parking lot, when he heard several shots fired, and realized that he sustained an injury,” VIPD spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact 911, the Police Chief’s Office or

Detective S. Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers

V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.