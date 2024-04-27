PUNCH DRUNK! Former cop Walton Jack tries to punch out VIPD boss at Taste of St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — A former Virgin Islands Police lieutenant who resigned after a drunken driving arrest in 2023, was arrested again Friday after trying to punch an officer at the Taste of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Former Police Lieutenant Walton Jack was arrested Thursday night and charged with simple assault. He appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday, and arraignment is scheduled for May 8.

The case began at around 10:42 p.m., when Virgin Islands Police Sgt. Moses President was assigned to the Taste of St. Croix event at Divi Carina Bay Casino and Resort.

VIPD mug shot of Walton Jack on St. Croix.

President was patrolling when Jack “asked me to assist his Security Officers in moving the barricades,” and he declined, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by President.

Jack responded with an insulting expletive, and told President, “I gone end you. You ain’t gone work nowhere ever again,” according to the fact sheet. Jack appeared to be drunk and staggering, and President touched Jack’s arm and asked him “what was all that about.”

Jack turned and swore at President again, “and swung a closed fist at me,” according to the fact sheet.

Jack missed and fell to the ground face up, and President pinned him to the ground on his stomach and told him to place his hands behind his back, according to the fact sheet.

Jack resisted and said “I didn’t do anything,” and police secured him in handcuffs. An EMT rendered medical assistance to Jack, who was bleeding from the head, before transporting him to the station for booking, according to the fact sheet.

Jack was released from police custody after posting $5,000 bail.

Jack was previously arrested in May after police responded to a vehicle collision on Northside Road and found Jack intoxicated, according to court records. Jack has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, and negligent driving, and is awaiting trial.

Jack was also cited for negligent driving in April 2017, and paid a $75 traffic fine after pleading guilty, according to court records.

Jack had been an officer since the mid-1990s, and he was placed on administrative leave with pay after his 2023 arrest. In response to questions from a reporter, VIPD communications director Glen Dratte said Jack retired on August 31.

