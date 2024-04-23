Ranger American armored car division guard accused of stealing $6,910 from bank ATMs

CHRISTIANSTED – A security guard in the armored car division of Ranger American allegedly stole nearly $7,000 in cash from bank ATMs while making his normal rounds with the company.

Etuenne Theodore, 27, was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on August 28, 2023, detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into Etuenne Theodore’s work habits at Ranger American’s armored car division.

VIPD mug shot of Etuenne Theodore, 27, of St. Croix.

“The investigation revealed that between May 23, 2023 – July 11, 2023, Etuenne Theodore, who was an employee of Ranger American, LLC, stole a total of $6,910.00 in cash while making his drops at the First Bank and Oriental Bank ATMs,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Theodore was present at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station at 11:19 a.m. Monday when he was served with a warrant for his arrest.

Seeing the warrant, Theodore surrendered himself over to detectives with the Economic Crime Unit without incident, according to Chichester.

Theodore was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed at the Mars Hill facility.

Bail for Theodore was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.