St. Croix man accused of sexually assaulting minor

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was charged today with raping a child in his household.

Shawn Alexander, 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 5:00 p.m. on April 19, 2024, when an adult female walked into the Ancilmo D. Marshall Command Police Station to report a minor female who was “touched inappropriately by Shawn Alexander,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Shawn Alexander, 40, of St. Croix.

“The child stated that Shawn Alexander sexually assaulted her and made numerous advances and as a result she told an adult in the household,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau issued a wanted poster for Shawn Alexander on social media yesterday, police said.

Learning he was wanted by authorities, Alexander turned himself in to police without incident at the Wilbur Francis Command today.

After appearing at the police station, Alexander was advised of the charge against him and read his Miranda Rights.

Alexander declined to make a statement and he was taken into official custody, processed and booked.

Bail for Alexander was set at $150,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.