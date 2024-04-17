Saharan dust plume heading towards the Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN — Persons with respiratory problems and allergies are probably already beginning to feel the effects of a Saharan dust plume which is expected to result in an increase in dust haze for some Caribbean islands.

Several islands have already issued notices for members of the public to be wary of higher Saharan dust concentrations this week.

The Grenada Meteorological Service has issued a haze alert noting that a significant increase in Saharan dust concentrations is expected to start affecting Grenada starting this evening.

It said similar conditions are expected to continue for the next few days. Grenadians have been urged to take precautionary measures, especially persons with respiratory issues and mariners at sea.

In Dominica, the meteorological office said a plume of Saharan dust is expected to traverse the area resulting in an increase in dust haze concentration from today and should linger into the weekend. It advised that people with respiratory sensitivities should take all the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service in its 72-hour weather outlook issued on April 14 noted that varying concentrations of Saharan dust could create hazy conditions across the area by Tuesday (yesterday)

The Barbados Meteorological Services in a dust haze information statement on April 16, said it was monitoring a large plume of Saharan dust in the far eastern Atlantic. It noted a dust haze advisory may be issued from either Wednesday evening (today) or Thursday morning.

Meanwhile,in its forecast for the eastern Caribbean valid up to April 18, the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service says a plume of Saharan dust will continue to drift further north across the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands today.

And in Trinidad and Tobago, the Meteorological Service in its brief synopsis and outlook for April 16 to April 20 noted that mild to moderate concentrations of Saharan dust is in the atmosphere presently. It said from Wednesday (April 17, 2024) Saharan dust concentration in the atmosphere is expected to increase to moderate to high at times for the outlook period.

Heavy Rainfall in Hispaniola

A broad surface trough and a pronounced upper-level trough continue to produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly north of the Greater Antilles.

Very heavy downpours have already fallen in Hispaniola during the past few days, leading to rivers overflowing their banks and flash flooding.

Additional rainfall is possible today, while drier conditions are likely Thu. Local residents need to stay up to date with the latest information from their local weather and emergency management agencies.