Women used cue sticks and beer bottles in bar brawl, cops say

CHARLOTTE AMALIE —A woman suffered visible injuries after getting hit with a pool cue in the face following an argument at a St. Thomas bar on Wednesday night.

The case began at 11:39 p.m., when the Criminal Investigation Bureau responded to the La Clave Bar on Kronprindsens Gade “in reference to two Hispanic females who assaulted each other,” the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that both women were engaged in a physical altercation which escalated to beer bottles and pool sticks,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “As a result, one female sustained a laceration on her left eye lid.”

Each woman declined medical assistance from the Emergency Medical Technicians who responded to the crime scene, according to Chichester.

The VIPD’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information related to the bar brawl assault on Kronprindsens Gade Wednesday night.

If you know anything that could be helpful to the police investigation, please contact 911 or the Criminal

Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 extensions 5553, 5554, 5555, or 5556, You can also call Crime

Stoppers USVI. at 1-800-222-8477 or Chief’s office directly at 340-715-5546 or the Commissioner’s office at 340-715-5506.