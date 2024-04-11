Cops sifting for clues to break-in at Home Depot

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Officers are looking for suspects after the Home Depot reported a break-in at the store yesterday, Virgin Islands Police said.

The case began when the Criminal Investigation Unit was notified by 911 Emergency Call Center of a possible grand larceny that occurred on April 10, 2024, in the area of Home Depot in Estate Donoe, according to the VIPD.

“Patrol Units traveled and made contact with management and security who explained that unknown individuals damaged property in order to gain access and removed several items from the establishment and fled the area, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The Criminal Investigation Unit also traveled to conduct an inspection and met with management who was able to explain that an inspection was conducted to the rear of the building at approximately 2:00 a.m. at which time everything appeared to be in order, according to Chichester.

Another inspection was conducted at about 5:00 a.m. when employees discovered that the trailers were damaged, and items removed, she said.

This case is presently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.