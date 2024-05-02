2 robbery suspects who shot jewelry store owner in face charged with attempted murder

CRUZ BAY — A year after a shooting and robbery at a St. John jewelry store, Virgin Islands police have arrested two suspects in the attempted murder of the store’s owner.

The incident occurred on May 18, 2023 at 1:53 p.m., when the two men entered St. John Bracelet in Cruz Bay.

During the robbery, the owner sustained a single gunshot to the face, and the men made off with an unknown amount of jewelry, according to police.

The victim was treated at Schneider Regional Medical Center and later released.

Investigators identified the suspects as Shane Paris-Creque, 21, and Shaun Dogue, Jr., 19, and issued warrants for their arrest on Friday, according to police.

Paris-Creque surrendered to police on Tuesday. Dogue surrendered on Wednesday, police said. Each man was booked and processed.

The two St. Thomas men are charged with first-degree attempted murder, first- and third-degree robbery, third-degree assault, grand larceny, and simple assault.

Bail was set at $250,000 each, and they were jailed pending their advice-of-rights hearings.

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau Detective J. Carty 340-693-8880 ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at 340-774-2211 ext. 5572 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.