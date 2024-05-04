‘Moderate’ 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Jamaica

KINGSTON — A “moderate” earthquake was felt across all parishes of Jamaica at approximate 8:02 p.m. today.

People in sections of the Corporate Area reported having experienced the tremor, which was recorded as a 4.3 magnitude shock.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in sections of Kingston, St. Catherine, St. Andrew, Portland and St. Thomas.

The epicenter was located about 17 miles from Kingston at latitude 17.98°N and longitude 76.8°W.

No damage or injuries have been reported by Jamaican authorities. No tsunami threat has been reported tonight.

The official details of the quake will be provided as soon as they become available.