74-year-old woman found unresponsive on St. John

CRUZ BAY — A woman was found unresponsive in her St. John residence on Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department reported.

Jane Stuckert, 74, was positively identified as the deceased woman, according to the VIPD.

Detectives were notified of a confirmed dead person at Doris Lane in Estate Enighed on St. John, police said.

“At approximately 11:50 a.m., a male was notified by a neighbor that his aunt was found

laying unresponsive near Doris Lane,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male went to check on the female and doing so, discovered that she did not have a pulse.”

The male contacted emergency medical services for assistance, and it was deemed that the female did not have any vital signs upon their arrival, according to Chichester.

“There is no suspicion of foul play in this DOA,” she told the Virgin Islands Free Press today.

Stuckert made St. John headlines in October 2006 when she was accused of violating a restraining order.