Bryan Attends NGA Roundtable in Hawaii

CHRISTIANSTED – Government House spokesman Richard Motta hosted the weekly press briefing from Government House on St. Croix this afternoon.

Governor Albert Bryan is out of the territory this week to attend the National Governor’s Association (NGA) Energy Security, Resilience and Recovery Roundtable meeting in Hawaii. Attending the meeting with Governor Bryan are Director of VITEMA Daryl Jaschen and Director of the Office of Disaster Recovery Adrienne L. Williams- Octalien. Motta said the roundtable is timely because the US Virgin Islands is under a local State of Emergency that was prompted by the inability of the Water and Power Authority to maintain adequate generating capacity.

Governor Bryan will be convening with federal officials and leaders from Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, Hawai’i, Northern Marianas Islands, and Puerto Rico to address the unique energy security challenges shared by islanded territories and states, including natural threats, islanded and remote networks, fuel supply delays, and utility governance.

Governor Bryan is scheduled to return to the territory on May 18th. Lieutenant Governor Tregenza Roach is acting governor until Governor Bryan’s return.

Motta announced that the USVI 2024 Wellness Fair will offer free dental, optometry and medical screenings to all residents June 1 through 9. Sponsored by the VI Department of Health, the Governor’s Office and the U.S. Department of Defense’s Health and Innovative Readiness Training Program, the Health and Wellness Fair will be conducted by 270 health and wellness professionals from across the nation and will include free mental wellness checks.

Free screenings will be available for everyone – ages toddlers to seniors – and will take place at the St. Croix Educational Complex and Ivanna Eudora Kean High School on St. Thomas. Back to school vaccinations will be provided free of charge at the Maternal and Child Health clinics on all three islands.

Additionally, on behalf of Governor Bryan, Motta extended heartfelt congratulations to all graduates in the Territory. Last Thursday and Friday the graduates of the University of the Virgin Islands were celebrated at commencement exercises on St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Noting that they are not just graduates but the future leaders, innovators, and guardians of the territory, Motta said he and the governor are immensely proud of what UVI’s graduates have achieved and eagerly anticipate the unique contributions they will make to the territory and beyond.

Motta said the graduates’ achievements are a testament to the support and encouragement of the U.S. Virgin Islands community.