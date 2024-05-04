Commanders CB Mike Sainristil started out in Haiti ... ended up in the NFL

WASHINGTON — Former Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil lasted until the No. 50 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, going to the Washington Commanders.

Since last Friday night, Sainristil has been a popular name in NFL circles. Legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Sainristil “pound for pound,” the best player in the draft. Others have projected immediate success for Sainristil, who began his college career as a wide receiver.

Saban knows football — especially defensive football.

Sainristil picked off six passes last season for the Wolverines, who would win the national championship. It was only his second full season as a cornerback.

In addition to being an outstanding player, Sainristil has also been called the heart and soul of Michigan’s team. He is a strong leader beloved by his teammates.

Sainristil can be a culture-changing player on — and off the field — for the Commanders under GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn.

Although Sainristil spent most of his childhood in Massachusetts and played at Everett High School, he was born in Port Au Prince, Haiti, and spent the first seven months of his life there with his parents, Carlot and Raymonde Sainristil. His family had to flee the country following the 2000 presidential election

Now, let’s look at some of Sainristil’s impressive college highlights.

From 2023: