Driving without a license plate leads to man’s arrest on gun, drug charges

KINGSHILL — When police stopped a St. Croix man for driving a vehicle without a license plate, they discovered an illegal gun and drugs.

William Libert, 34, was arrested and charged with carrying of firearms openly or concealed, possession of an unauthorized firearm in a vehicle, carrying of firearms; openly or concealed: evidence of intent to commit crime of violence, possession or sale of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, when members of the VIPD were executing Operation Vigilance.

VIPD mug shot of William Libert, 34, of St. Croix.

At that time, officers observed a white Toyota Echo without a rear license plate traveling northbound in the vicinity of the Sam’s Gas Station, police said.

The units engaged a traffic stop and officers observed the handle of a firearm sticking out from underneath the driver’s seat when the driver exited to present his requested documents, according to police.

“A search revealed a backpack with ammunition, marijuana, which was packaged for sale, and large sum of cash in the bag, as well as in the open glove compartment,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Libert was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Libert is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.