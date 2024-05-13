Man arrested for King’s Alley shooting near boardwalk restaurant

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man seen on video shooting at people near a restaurant in King’s Alley months ago was arrested this weekend.

Terrell Johnson, 22, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began on February 10, 2024, when Johnson was captured on surveillance discharging a firearm near the Cruzian Bayou Bistro on the Kings Alley Walk in downtown Christiansted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Terrell Johnson, 22, of St. Croix.

Alert members of the Safe Street Gun Violence Initiative spotted Johnson at Gateway Service Station in Peter’s Rest at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Officers immediately approached Johnson and informed him that there was an open warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Johnson was taken into official custody without incident, advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Bail for Johnson was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

“Johnson was caught on surveillance camera clearly showing (him) firing his

firearm while others were present on the Kings Alley Boardwalk,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Johnson is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.