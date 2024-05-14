Fever Coach Reveals Plan For Caitlin Clark, Indiana Ahead Of Tonight’s Season Opener

UNCASVILLE — The Indiana Fever are set to make their official regular season debut today against the Connecticut Sun. They’ll be welcomed into a sold out crowd, the first of its kind since the Sun’s inaugural season in 2003.

Fever head coach Christie Sides spoke on the most anticipated season in franchise history. Indiana will be playing with No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark.

The Fever have been dealt with struggles through the past few years, but Clark looks to make an immediate impact with her versatile offensive skill set.

“We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of ways to beat people. Just be you,” said Sides, via Indiana Fever on X.

Sides and the Fever have immense pressure to produce at a high level with Clark and reigning Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston in their corner.

Their season opener will show true roles of these up-and-coming stars.

The Caitlin Clark era in Indianapolis has officially begun. The NCAA all-time scoring leader entered the 2024 WNBA Draft, becoming the top overall pick when she was chosen by the Indiana Fever. The 2024 WNBA season is set to begin and all eyes are on Clark.

Clark became a national sensation while playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes and looks to bring that star power to the WNBA. The Fever will play in 36 nationally televised games this season, but those games won’t all be on the same network. Keep reading below for how to watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA season.

The 2024 WNBA preseason began May 3 with two matchups: The Chicago Sky vs. the Minnesota Lynx and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever vs. the Dallas Wings.

The Wings clipped the Fever 11 days ago by a score of 79-76 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The WNBA preseason continues through Saturday, May 11, 2024, before the 2024 WNBA regular season tips off tonight.

The 2024 WNBA season will conclude on September 19, 2024, after pausing from July 21-August 14 for the Paris Olympics.

Each team will compete in 40 games this season. Thirty-six of Clark’s games will be nationally broadcast.