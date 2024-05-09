Forecasters see excessive rain risk, flooding

SAN JUAN — Excessive rainfall risk for today/tonight, with an elevated risk for most of Puerto Rico. Flooding of urban areas, roads, and small streams.

Since soils are saturated, flash floods and mudslides are possible. Some rivers will remain or exceed the flood stage, affecting nearby roads and structures.

The highest risk is likely during the peak diurnal heating period, typically between 10 AM and 6 PM AST.

Report flooding events to the local authorities or call 9 1 1.

Meanwhile, the beaches of northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are at moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents.