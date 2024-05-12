Help cops find missing Sion Farm man

CHRISTIANSTED — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing St. Croix man.

Raymond Ward, 62, was last seen by a family member on April 29, 2024, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Ward was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 147 pounds.

“Smiley” Ward is a black male with brown eyes, gray-brown dreadlocks and a light complexion.

He is known to frequent the Sion Farm, Sion Hill and 5 Corners areas of St. Croix, including H&H Tire & Battery..

If you see Raymond Ward, or know his whereabouts, please call 911 or contact Ofc. T. Cox of the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station at 340-778-2211 or Ofc. M. Joseph, of the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Station at 340-773-2530. Also you can contact the Emergency Call Center at 340-772-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.