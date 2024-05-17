Help cops find Tina Phillips wanted for assault

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help tonight to find a woman wanted for an assault in St. Thomas.

Tina Phillips is wanted in connection to an instance of first-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Phillips’ last known address on St. Thomas was in Simmonds Alley, according to the VIPD.

Tina Phillips was described by police as being a black female who was born in Florida.

If you see Phillips, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5577.

“Please Note: Harboring a fugitive is a criminal offense,” the VIPD wrote on Facebook.