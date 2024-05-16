76-year-old woman shot in her Lorraine Village apartment

FREDERIKSTED — A stray bullet fired from an outdoor bar struck a woman as she was relaxing in her Grove Place apartment on Sunday afternoon.

Police began investigating at 3:10 p.m., when an off-duty officer transmitted via police radio that he heard several gunshots discharged by Cozy Corner in Estate Grove Place, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Shortly thereafter, the 911 Emergency Call Center (ECC) received a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired in the vicinity of Lorraine Village Apartments, according to the VIPD.

Moments later, the 911 ECC relayed that there was a gunshot victim at Lorraine Village and that EMS was on the way, police said.

“Upon officers’ arrival at the residence, contact was made with the 76-year-old victim, who had

sustained a gunshot wound to her right foot,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The victim’s son stated that they were in their living room sitting on the couch when he heard about 15-20 gunshots, according to Chichester.

“He also heard shots coming through his apartment and then his mother began screaming in pain,” she said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

VIPD Investigators urge anyone with information on this case or any other crimes to contact 911, the CIB tip line at 340-778-4950 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.