Help police find kidnapping suspect on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help today to find a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Vernon “Pappy” Sackey, Jr., 25, of Orange Grove, is wanted for a kidnapping incident on St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Sackey is a black male with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a dark complexion. He stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Pappy, who is unemployed, is known to frequent the Bassin Triangle and Golden Rock areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Vernon Sackey Jr., or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Detective S. McFarlande at 340-712-6040. You can also call Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.