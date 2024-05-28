Man who attacked victim with gas, lighter and baseball bat charged with attempted murder

FREDERIKSTED — A man who attempted to light a man on fire at a gas station on Friday has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Francisco Cruz Santiago, 39, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 8:30 a.m., when officers from the Wilbur H. Francis Command were dispatched to Level Up Service Station to investigate “an individual making threats with a baseball bat,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Francisco Cruz Santiago, 39, of St. Croix.

Responding patrol officers met with the complainant and the suspect, Francisco Cruz Santiago, who was holding the baseball bat at the time, police said.

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau assigned to conduct further investigation learned that the complainant and Santiago “got into an argument over a chair,” according to police.

“The argument turned physical when Santiago filled a water bottle with gasoline, doused the complainant and attempted to light him with a lighter,” police said. “Santiago then put the complainant in a chokehold, while covering his nose and mouth until the complainant lost consciousness.”

A bystander separated the two, and shortly after the complainant regained consciousness, according to police.

“Santiago returned with a metal baseball bat and attempted to strike the complainant with it,” police said.

Officers took Cruz Santiago into official custody and he was booked and processed.

Bail for Cruz Santiago was set at $100,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The Level Up Gas Station is across from the Sunshine Mall in Frederiksted.

Santiago is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.