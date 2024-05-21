Help police find missing minor on St. Croix

CHRISTIANSTED — Police need your help tonight to find a missing minor on St. Croix.

Megan Jae Walters, 17, of Estate Ruby, was last seen at 3:00 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Walters is a Caucasian female with brown eyes, blonde hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The missing girl was born in California and “suffers from Oppositional Defiant Disorder,” according to the VIPD.

If you see Megan Jae, or know her whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Juvenile Investigation Bureau at Ann Schrader Command at 340-712-6028 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.