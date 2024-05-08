How much does it cost to watch Caitlin Clark’s WNBA debut with Indiana Fever? The answer might surprise you.

INDIANAPOLIS — The WNBA is buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated debut of rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is just around the corner. The Indiana Fever will be heading to Connecticut to take on the Sun on May 12, marking the official start of the Caitlin Clark era in the league.

The hype surrounding Clark is evident in the soaring ticket prices for her debut. The average ticket cost is around $150, a significant increase from the usual prices in the league. On platforms like StubHub and TicketMaster, prices are reaching new heights. The cheapest ticket on StubHub is currently going for $99 (before fees), while on TicketMaster, it’s priced at $161.28 (before fees). Some seats are even being listed for as much as $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, and over $4,000.

In contrast, tickets for other games on the same night are significantly lower. For example, tickets to see the Washington Mystics host the New York Liberty are priced at $35, and tickets to see the Seattle Storm host the Minnesota Lynx are going for $30 per seat.

Clark’s potential was on full display during her preseason debut, where she showcased her skills with 21 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists in just 28 minutes of game time. This performance has only added to the anticipation surrounding her official entry into the league.

In addition to Clark, the 2024 WNBA season will also feature the debut of other exciting rookies such as Cameron Brink and Angel Reese, who recently made headlines by attending the Met Gala. With such promising new talent entering the league, the competition for accolades is heating up.

Clark is already being touted as the overwhelming favorite for the Rookie of the Year award and is also considered the fourth betting favorite to win the league’s MVP award.

Furthermore, Clark’s arrival has elevated the Indiana Fever’s standing in the league. They are now considered outside contenders for the WNBA title, with bookies placing them as the sixth best odds to win the 2024 championship, trailing behind teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty, Connecticut Sun, Seattle Storm, and Dallas Wings.