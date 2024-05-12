JetBlue offers new direct flights from San Juan to St. Croix as part of expansion

SAN JUAN — JetBlue announced a significant network expansion in Puerto Rico this week, introducing six new destinations, including daily nonstop service between San Juan and St. Croix starting December 12, 2024.

The addition of this route marks JetBlue’s return to St. Croix, which the airline previously served from 2011 to 2019.

The other new destinations from San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) include Providence (RI), Westchester County (NY), Santiago (Dominican Republic), Medellín (Colombia), and Cancún (Mexico). The San Juan to St. Croix route will offer daily flights with the following schedule:

SJU-STX Flight #2940: 3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.

STX-SJU Flight #2941: 5:10 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

“JetBlue has been a proud part of the Puerto Rican community for over twenty years, and we’re excited to deepen our roots with this expansion,” Marty St. George, president of JetBlue, said.

The Virgin Islands Department of Tourism also chimed in.

“I am excited to welcome JetBlue back to the island of St. Croix,” USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said. “The addition of seats into the territory from Puerto Rico not only expands our accessibility from the island and mainland United States but also provides a new opportunity for inter-Caribbean travel. We want to extend our gratitude to the JetBlue team and look forward to welcoming travelers to experience a Vibe Like No Other in St. Croix.”

The new routes highlight JetBlue’s dedication to providing convenient and affordable air travel to and from Puerto Rico, where it has been the largest carrier since 2002. Governor Pedro R. Pierlusi praised the expansion, stating that the airline’s commitment directly supports the government’s vision for growing Puerto Rico’s tourism industry.

Mint Service Expansion JetBlue will also introduce its popular Mint premium travel experience to Puerto Rico for the first time. Starting July 22, 2024, daily flights between San Juan and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will feature Mint, complete with lie-flat seats and an elevated dining experience.

JFK-SJU Flight #0503: 8:35 a.m. – 1:37 p.m.

SJU-JFK Flight #2404: 2:50 p.m. – 6:01 p.m.

The Mint service will also expand to three new cities: Phoenix, Vancouver, and Las Vegas.

In addition to San Juan to St. Croix, JetBlue will introduce two other new Caribbean destinations this fall: St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Bonaire. Flights from New York’s JFK to both destinations will establish JetBlue as the only U.S. airline offering direct connections from JFK.

To celebrate the expansion, JetBlue is offering limited-time fare deals starting at $29 for flights from SJU to STX, $79 from SJU to PVD, and $89 from SJU to HPN and STI. Mint fares from JFK to SJU start at $399. Terms and conditions apply.