CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A light magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred in the North Atlantic Ocean near the coast of St. Thomas just after noon on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor struck about 12.29 p.m., according to the USGS.

The quake had a “very shallow” depth of 17 miles (27 kilometers).

Residents of St. Thomas did not report feeling the tremor during the event.

St. Thomas has recorded four minor earthquakes in the last four days, according to Earthquake Track.