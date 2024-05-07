‘Peace officer’ who took girlfriend’s car keys – and her car – charged with domestic violence

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who was waiting with his girlfriend for her friend — got impatient and forcibly took her car keys — and her car — and sped away, authorities said.

Derrick Callwood Sr., 45, of St. Thomas, was arrested and charged simple assault-domestic violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The case began at 10:50 a.m., Thursday, when the Domestic Violence Unit was notified that a female reported an assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Derrick Callwood, Sr., 45, of St. Thomas.

“The victim, an adult female, stated that while she and her boyfriend, Derrick Callwood Sr., waited on her friend, Callwood became upset and began dragging her towards her vehicle,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “When she refused to leave, Callwood began to fight her for vehicle keys. Callwood took the victim’s vehicle without her permission, traveled back and assaulted her again.”

The victim sustained multiple visible injuries to her body; however, she declined medical treatment, according to Chichester.

Later on May 2, Callwood was advised of his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination and declined to provide a statement after being told of the victim’s claims. she said.

Callwood was then placed under arrest, booked and processed. It’s not clear if the officer was jailed pending further court action, as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

The suspect has been employed by the local government as a “taxi inspector” and “enforcement officer” with the Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission since 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Callwood is paid an annual salary of $46,412.53 as a “taxi inspector,” according to the Virgin Islands Division of Personnel.

VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte did not immediately return a request for comment about Callwood’s tenure at the police department or if the peace officer has been jailed.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Unit.

Anyone with information about this crime can call 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5536, 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.