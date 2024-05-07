Increased showers and thunderstorms present ‘significant’ risk of flooding

SAN JUAN — Forecasters expect increased shower and thunderstorm activity to generate “abundant moisture and unstable conditions” due to an upper-level trough, NOAA’s lead meteorologist Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán said today.

Previous heavy rains in the region have left us with saturated soils paired with above-normal stream flows will lead to an elevated to locally significant risk of flooding, according to Colón-Pagán .

Especially dangerous are urban and small streams which could lead to potentially life-threatening flash flooding, through Wednesday afternoon, he said.