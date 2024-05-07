Increased showers and thunderstorms present 'significant' risk of flooding

Increased showers and thunderstorms present ‘significant’ risk of flooding

Breaking News, Caribbean News, Environmental News, Puerto Rico News, St. Croix News, St. John News, St. Thomas News

SAN JUAN — Forecasters expect increased shower and thunderstorm activity to generate “abundant moisture and unstable conditions” due to an upper-level trough, NOAA’s lead meteorologist Ian Carlos Colón-Pagán said today.

Previous heavy rains in the region have left us with saturated soils paired with above-normal stream flows will lead to an elevated to locally significant risk of flooding, according to Colón-Pagán .

Especially dangerous are urban and small streams which could lead to potentially life-threatening flash flooding, through Wednesday afternoon, he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *