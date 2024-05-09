Reconstruction of landing pier begins Tuesday

FREDERIKSTED — The reconstruction of the south tender landing pier at the Abramson Marine Facility in Frederiksted, St. Croix starts on May 14, the Virgin Islands Port Authority said.

Construction may cause noise and vibrations from the driving of piles, and restricted facility access, according to VIPA. To report issues call VIPA’s engineering office in St. Croix at (340) 778-1012.

The tender landing pier was primarily used by cruise excursions, dive boat operators, and local fishermen before it was damaged by two Category 5 hurricanes in 2017.

The tender pier also served as an auxiliary landing for the tendering of cruise passengers.

VIPA has hired Eleven Construction to build a new 80-foot-long by 50-foot-wide pier to replace the damaged structure.