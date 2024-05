SAN JUAN — SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was spotted lighting up the sky over Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, on Friday, May 17.

Frankie Lucena told Storyful that he recorded this video of the rocket from his backyard.

Falcon 9 completed its 21st launch and landing, a record for SpaceX for reusability, and delivered 23 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Florida, the company said. Credit: Frankie Lucena via Storyful