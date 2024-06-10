10 workers admitted to hospital after construction scaffold collapses

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Ten construction workers were rushed to Schneider Regional Medical Center on Friday morning after a scaffold collapsed in western St. Thomas.

A spokeswoman for the medical center said preparations were underway for an air evacuation for one of the victims; two more were being scheduled for emergency surgery.

Ten male patients arrived at the SRMC Emergency Room by private vehicles at 10:45 a.m. after a scaffold collapsed at a construction site, Hospital CEO Tina Comissiong said.

“The injuries include spinal compression, fractures, impalements, and abrasions,” Comissiong said.

CEO Comissiong added:

One will be transferred off-island for specialized neuro and spinal injury care.

Two may be admitted to our facility for additional care.

Seven are being treated and are likely to be released.

“I am proud to report that our team handled the situation with exceptional professionalism and expertise as they promptly attended to the patients.” she said. “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team here at RLSH. Their swift and efficient response made all the difference.”

Special recognition goes to: