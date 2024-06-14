Janitor who masterminded $4 million theft of HUD funds after storm granted leave by VIDE

FREDERIKSTED — A Department of Education maintenance man who masterminded a scheme to steal $4 million in federal disaster recovery funds has been granted leave by VIDE so he can fight the charges against him and two others.

Davidson Charlemagne, VIDE’s director of maintenance, has been placed on leave without pay Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington told federally-funded WTJX-Channel 12 exclusively.

Charlamagne was indicted by a federal grand jury and now faces charges of government program fraud, wire fraud and money laundering totaling $4 million, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said Friday.

Davidson Charlemagne, the Virgin Islands Department of Education’s “Director of Maintenance.”

The following is Commissioner Wells-Hedrington’s full statement to WTJX, the PBS affiliate in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The Virgin Islands Department of Education (VIDE) has been made aware of the recent indictment of Davidson Charlemagne.

The VIDE is fully prepared to cooperate with this case that is being investigated by the Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General. The Department takes these allegations very seriously and remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

The VIDE takes a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and criminal offenses, the VIDE has placed Charlemagne on leave without pay.

At this time, the Virgin Islands Department of Education has no additional comments as the case is being investigated by multiple federal agencies. The Department appreciates the understanding and patience of the community as the investigation proceeds and remains dedicated to its mission of providing quality education to the students of the Virgin Islands.”