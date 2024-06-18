Help police find man wanted for attempted murder on St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a wanted man on St. Thomas tonight.

Hyram Graneau Jr., 34, of St. Thomas, is wanted in connection to an attempted murder incident, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Graneau is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair, a medium build and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

“The above subject is wanted in connection with an attempted murder,” the VIPD said on Facebook.

If you see Hyram Graneau Jr., or know his whereabouts, please call 911, along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5577.

“Any person who harbors a fugitive is guilty of a criminal offense,” the VIPD said.