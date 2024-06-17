Help police find missing 6’4″ man on St. Croix

FREDERIIKSTED — Police need your help to find a man who has been missing on St. Croix for 10 days.

Jordan Miguel Griman, 30, of Oklahoma, was last seen on June 7 by his pregnant girlfriend in Estate Two Williams on St. Croix, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Griman is a Caucasian male with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a light complexion. He stands 6-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Jordan Miguel drives a vehicle with license plate number CR-24XP06179, according to the VIPD.

Griman has some distinguishing marks, such as a tribal tattoo on his left arm. He generally wears a gold chain around his neck and is known to frequent the Two Williams area of St. Croix.

If you see Jordan Miguel Griman, or know his whereabouts, please contact 911 or Det. L. Mitchell at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-778-2211, the Domestic Violence Unit 340-712- 6066 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.