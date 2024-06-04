Help police find missing St. Thomas resident in St. John

CRUZ BAY — Police need your help today to find a missing woman in St. John.

Clytemnestra Scott, 48, of Alabama, was last seen on Sunday at Caps Place on Henry Samuel Street in Cruz Bay, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Scott was wearing a green sequence dress with pearl earrings and a pearl necklace at the time of her disappearance on St. John, according to the VIPD.

The missing woman is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, a slim build and a brown complexion. She lived in Market Square on St. Thomas prior to her disappearance.

If you see Clytemnestra Scott, or know her whereabouts, you are urged to contact 911, the Major Crimes Division at 340-209-9627 Ext 5207 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.