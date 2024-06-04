Woman charged after allowing $4,000 in items to ‘walk out’ of Home Depot

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas woman was arrested after she allegedly allowed a cohort to walk out of Home Depot with $4,000 worth of items from the store.

Makea Grant, 26, was arrested and charged with the crimes: embezzlement by

clerks, agents, and employees and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said

The Economic Crime Unit initiated an investigation into embezzlement, a complaint filed by the Home Depot against Grant on January 26, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Makea Grant, 26, of St. Thomas.

“The complainant on behalf of Home Depot stated that a former employee allowed numerous individuals to walk out of the store with unpaid merchandise. Investigation into the complaint revealed that 26-year-old Makea Grant, an employee of Home Depot, intentionally allowed persons to leave the Home Depot with unpaid merchandise that exceeded four thousand dollars.”

Bail for Grant was set at $35,000. Unable to post bail, she was transported to the Richard N. Callwood Command where she was booked and processed.

Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.