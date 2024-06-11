Help police find suspect wanted for grand larceny in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police need your help to find a man wanted for possession of stolen property on St. Thomas.

Kareem Casimir, of Nadir, is under investigation for possession of stolen property and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Casimir is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair, a heavy build and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you see Kareem Casimir, or know his whereabouts, you are urged to call 911, along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 Ext 5577.

The VIPD added: “A person who harbors a fugitive is guilty of a criminal offense.”