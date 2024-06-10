St. Croix man seriously injured after dirt bike collides with truck

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix man suffered head injuries and had to be flown off-island for treatment after his dirt bike collided with a pickup truck on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Bonne Esperance Road (Route 709) at approximately 8:17 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Toyota Tacoma had come to a stop at a four-way intersection, according to the VIPD.

“The driver of the Tacoma stated that he saw the dirt bike coming up the hill, thereafter, he heard a loud bang,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “When he exited his vehicle, he saw the dirt bike and the individual in the roadway.”

The operator of the off-road dirt-bike was without a helmet, and the bike had a small makeshift light on the front which did not help provide enough visibility at night, according to Chichester.

While the operator of the dirt-bike was being treated for his injuries by the EMT’s at the scene, a

firearm was discovered which was secured by members of the Special Operations Bureau, police said.

The operator of the bike sustained bleeding in the brain and a laceration to his kidney and he must be flown out of the territory for additional medical treatment, according to police.