Man drains beachgoers’ bank account, then rapes woman alone elsewhere

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man is under arrest tonight, accused of sexually assaulting a woman before first forcing her and her boyfriend to an ATM at gunpoint.

Richard Albert was arrested and charged with first-degree rape, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Officers and detectives were dispatched to the Schneider Hospital to investigate a report of a sexual assault, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Richard Albert of St. Thomas.

At the St. Thomas hospital, they met the female assault victim and a male acquaintance, police said.

The couple reported that while on the beach on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, they were approached by a black male wearing a ski mask, according to police.

“The male who appeared to have a weapon tucked into the waist of his pants instructed them both to engage in sexual acts,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The male coerced them into his vehicle where they made several stops to include an ATM where money was removed.”

They returned to the beach, according to Chichester, “the suspect left with just the female and took her to an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her multiple times and returned her to the beach where they left the male acquaintance.”

“Both victims stated that while in the presence of the suspect he removed his firearm from his clothes to reassure them that he could do them harm if he wanted to,” she said.

Investigation revealed that the suspect is Richard Albert, police said. He was advised of his Miranda Rights, booked and processed.

Albert is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court. Police made no mention of bail.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with any

information regarding this crime is urged to contact 9-1-1, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, or

Detective S. Donastorg at (340)774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1(800)222-TIPS.