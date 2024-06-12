Man who stole jet ski for parts arrested

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who was driving in traffic saw his watercraft being towed by another motorist on Veterans Drive and called authorities.

Kareem Casimir, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, damaging and tampering with a vehicle and possession of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Casimir was found in possession of a stolen watercraft by law enforcement personnel and

reportedly removed parts from said watercraft,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

VIPD mug shot of Kareem Casimir, 30, of St. Thomas.

Bail for Casimir’s was set at $25,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jai.

Casimir is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to notify the 911 Emergency Call

Center, Detective Y. LoBlack with the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, the Chief’s

Office at 340-715-5546, the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506, or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.