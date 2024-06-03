Police make gun arrest after probation violation

CHRISTIANSTED — Police charged a St. Croix man with illegal gun possession Saturday morning after a probation violation, authorities said.

Special Operations Bureau (SOB) officers executed a bench warrant on Oshanie Cornelius on King Street in Christiansted because of a probation violation, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When SOB officers made contact with Cornelius, he was found with a “’ghost gun’ with an automatic switch and an extended magazine inserted in the firearm,” according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Oshanie Cornelius, 26, of St. Croix.

Cornelius, 26 was arrested and charged with carrying of a firearm openly or concealed and possession or sale of ammunition, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Bail for Cornelius was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

The suspect is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.