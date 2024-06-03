Cops arrest second suspect in throat-slashing incident outside strip club

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A barmaid who “assisted” another woman in a knife fight that left a man bleeding from the neck on St. Thomas in April was arrested by police, authorities said.

Nickyma Matthew, 31, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault (aiding & abetting), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Matthew is considered the “second suspect” in an assault that occurred near Jala Jala Club in Simmonds Alley on April 10, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Vickyma Matthew, 31, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

The barmaid surrendered to officers at the Richard N. Callwood Command at 6:30 p.m. on May 24, 2024, after being notified that she was wanted by the Virgin Islands Police Department, police said.

Bail for Matthew was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, she was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail.

“Matthew reportedly assisted Tina Phillip during an assault, where the victim’s neck was slashed with a knife several times,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

The case began at 12:15 p.m., when 911 dispatchers got a report of a male bleeding from the neck on Kronprindsens Gade near Jala Jala Club, according to the VIPD.

Jala Jala Club “barmaid” Nickyma Matthew on Facebook.

“Moments after, officers made contact with the male victim, who sustained a laceration to the left side of his neck, from an assault which reportedly occurred in Simmonds Alley,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to notify the 911 Emergency Call

Center, Detective Y. LoBlack of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, the Chief’s

Office at (340)715-5546, the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.